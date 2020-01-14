See All Dermatologists in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Arthur Weissmann, MD

Dermatology
5 (37)
46 years of experience
Dr. Arthur Weissmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Weissmann works at Weissmann & Mehreal MD PA in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Second-Degree Burns, Lichen Planus and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weissmann & Mehreal MD PA
    400 W 41st St Ste 300, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 674-9009
    Mount Sinai Medical Center
    4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 674-9009

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Second-Degree Burns
Lichen Planus
Ringworm
Second-Degree Burns
Lichen Planus
Ringworm

Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Arthur Weissmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437185808
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weissmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weissmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weissmann works at Weissmann & Mehreal MD PA in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Weissmann’s profile.

    Dr. Weissmann has seen patients for Second-Degree Burns, Lichen Planus and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

