Dr. Weissmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Weissmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Weissmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Weissmann works at
Locations
-
1
Weissmann & Mehreal MD PA400 W 41st St Ste 300, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-9009
-
2
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-9009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weissmann?
BEST DERMATOLOGIST IN SOUTH FLORIDA BY FAR !!!!
About Dr. Arthur Weissmann, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1437185808
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissmann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissmann works at
Dr. Weissmann has seen patients for Second-Degree Burns, Lichen Planus and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.