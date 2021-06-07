Dr. Arthur Weinreb, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinreb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Weinreb, DPM
Dr. Arthur Weinreb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Quaker Ridge Foot Care77 Quaker Ridge Rd Ste 104, New Rochelle, NY 10804 Directions (914) 636-2363
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
Excellent level of treatment and care. True medical professional and I agree with the others Dr Weinreb is the BEST in Westchester. Office assistant is stellar as well from scheduling to follow ups.
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750454013
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Weinreb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinreb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinreb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinreb has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinreb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinreb speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinreb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinreb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinreb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinreb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.