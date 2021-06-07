See All Podiatrists in New Rochelle, NY
Dr. Arthur Weinreb, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Arthur Weinreb, DPM

Podiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arthur Weinreb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

Dr. Weinreb works at Quaker Ridge Foot Care in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM
Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM
10 (108)
View Profile
Dr. Salvatore Gaudino, DPM
Dr. Salvatore Gaudino, DPM
10 (45)
View Profile
Dr. Jeremy Bier, DPM
Dr. Jeremy Bier, DPM
10 (260)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Quaker Ridge Foot Care
    77 Quaker Ridge Rd Ste 104, New Rochelle, NY 10804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 636-2363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Weinreb?

    Jun 07, 2021
    Excellent level of treatment and care. True medical professional and I agree with the others Dr Weinreb is the BEST in Westchester. Office assistant is stellar as well from scheduling to follow ups.
    A. Melendez, Jr. — Jun 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Weinreb, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arthur Weinreb, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weinreb to family and friends

    Dr. Weinreb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Weinreb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arthur Weinreb, DPM.

    About Dr. Arthur Weinreb, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750454013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Weinreb, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinreb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinreb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinreb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinreb works at Quaker Ridge Foot Care in New Rochelle, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weinreb’s profile.

    Dr. Weinreb has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinreb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinreb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinreb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinreb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinreb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arthur Weinreb, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.