Overview

Dr. Arthur Wang, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Wang works at Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Metairie in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Tulane Doctors - Neurosciences - EJGH
    4224 Houma Blvd Ste 540, Metairie, LA 70006
  2
    Tulane Neuroscience Center
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (5)
    Jan 11, 2022
    Dr. Wang saved my mother’s life. Nothing can top this fact! The Saturday after Thanksgiving (2021), Dr. Wang performed a miracle surgery. My mother was on the verge of paralysis (hip down), because of a tumor on her spine. Because of Dr. Wang’s sense of urgency and explanation of analysis, my mother and I trusted him in our most critical moment. He called in his team, and proceeded to do what other doctors said she was too weak to receive. On the night we met Dr. Wang, my mother couldn’t stand or step. As a result, Dr. Wang’s surgery has her walking, mobile, and now with a new medical plan towards recovery. Dr. Wang became my mother’s second chance. Before and during surgery, his confidence gave my faith a Superman cape! Dr. Wang and his team saved my mom’s life, and it is a honor to do a review for someone who was born for this… our miracle doctor, Dr. Wang. *He has a Diamond Rating in our opinion and will forever be highly recommend. He’s professional and personable.
    Starr W-B — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Arthur Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Endovascular Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184028367
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve Univ, Univ Hosps of Cleveland|Case Western Reserve Univ, Univ Hosps of Cleveland|Columbia University Medical Center|Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

