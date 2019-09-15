Dr. Arthur Walczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Walczyk, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Walczyk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Georges Universtiy School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Ravi Hotchandani MD159 Barnegat Rd Ste 202, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 452-9800
-
2
Northern Medical Group Pllc111 Clock Tower Cmns, Brewster, NY 10509 Directions (845) 452-9800
-
3
Hudson Valley Endoscopy Center Inc400 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 202, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-0736
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Walczyk has been so reassuring. He was kind, throurough and compassionate in explaining my new diagnosis and the course of treatment that followed. His staff has been amazing too. When ever I need an appointment I'm often seen right away even if hes already booked. And when I call I get alive person instead a voicemail like most others places. I highly recommend Dr. Walczyk!
About Dr. Arthur Walczyk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003800723
Education & Certifications
- Wva University Hosps
- Largardia/Syoset
- Laguardia Hospital
- Saint Georges Universtiy School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walczyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walczyk has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walczyk speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Walczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walczyk.
