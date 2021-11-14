Dr. Verga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Verga, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Verga, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Locations
Neria H Hebbar MD5347 Main St Ste 303, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 264-8869
Northpointe7543 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 868-7800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was great and offered me choices for my problem but I was in so much pain I wanted surgery since it was the best method for a permanent solution. He knew I was in pain and he offered to operate the next day. I feel so much better now and into the future, I'm sure.
About Dr. Arthur Verga, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Health Center
- Booth Meml Med Center
- Booth Memorial Medical Center
- Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University
- NASSAU COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verga has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more.
