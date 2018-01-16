Dr. Arthur Vendola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vendola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Vendola, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Arthur R. Vendola MD PC1100 E Michigan Ave Ste 202, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 787-6210
Henry Ford Allegiance Health205 N East Ave, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 787-6210Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I had Dr vendola when I had my first child in March and he was absolutely amazing he took such great care of me and my daughter, any questions I had I was able to call his office and they would speak to him and get an answer for me right away. His staff is wonderful and all of them are very kind. Even if my husband or family members had questions he was sure to answer them.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Vendola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vendola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vendola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vendola has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vendola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Vendola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vendola.
