Dr. Arthur Vegh, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Vegh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
Puget Allergy Asthma Immunology1901 S Union Ave # B, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm totally impressed with the fact that Dr. Vegh took the time to respond plus apologized and tried his best to make it right with the one review that was disappointed. I see integrity, respect for others and clarifying the situation in that response to the review so my search for who I need to see next is solved! That made my decision solid!! I don't normally take the time to write a review unless it has been an experience that significantly impacted my quality of life and this will be my first review without meeting a doctor. I was trying to figure out which doctor I need to get to the root of coughing that could be allergy asthma according to others who have this condition. All my other health conditions were solved by strangers I met who also suffered in the same way. Regardless if he can or can't help me it will be the start to bringing me more informed education that will only help me advocate for myself and get to another layer removed that is impacting my life!!
About Dr. Arthur Vegh, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- Male
- 1144210048
Education & Certifications
- University Ia Hosps Clins
- Sacred Heart Hospital University Sd
- Sacred Heart Hospital University Sd
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vegh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vegh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vegh has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more.
Dr. Vegh speaks Hungarian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vegh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
