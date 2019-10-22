Overview

Dr. Arthur Vegh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Vegh works at Puget Allergy Asthma Immunology in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

