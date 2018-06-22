See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Columbus, OH
Dr. Arthur Varner, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arthur Varner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Varner works at Visiting Physicians Association in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vpa PC
    355 E Campus View Blvd Ste 180, Columbus, OH 43235 (614) 840-1688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Licking Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Radioallergosorbent Test
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 22, 2018
Dr. Varner is awesome! I would love to see him as my PCP. I can not say the same for VPA. The office does not communicate with patients, nor do they return phone calls from patients, consulting physicians or patient nurses. Had an appointment scheduled today- no call, no show. As a doctor I highly recommend Dr. Varner, but unfortunately the association he has with VPA is the downfall. Sad.
— Jun 22, 2018
About Dr. Arthur Varner, MD

  Internal Medicine
  30 years of experience
  English
  1164426029
Education & Certifications

  OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arthur Varner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Varner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Varner works at Visiting Physicians Association in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Varner’s profile.

Dr. Varner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

