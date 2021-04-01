Overview

Dr. Arthur Vakiener III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Sharon Hospital.



Dr. Vakiener III works at Cardiology Associates in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.