Overview

Dr. Arthur Ulm III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Ulm III works at Nashville Neurosurgery Group in Nashville, TN with other offices in Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.