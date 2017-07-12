Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wilmington, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Tsai works at
1
Willow Dialysis Center1675 Alex Dr, Wilmington, OH 45177 Directions (937) 376-2571
2
Eaton Dialysis105 E Washington Jackson Rd, Eaton, OH 45320 Directions (937) 643-0015
3
Kidney Care Specialists, LLC3535 Pentagon Blvd # 300A, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 376-2571
4
Kidney Care Specialists, LLC120 Roberts Ln Ste 4, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (937) 376-2571
5
Kidney Care Specialists LLC215 S Allison Ave, Xenia, OH 45385 Directions (937) 376-2571
6
Ahmad Hamidinia MD1362 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 643-0015
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Health Span
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Paramount
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premier Group Insurance
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Zurich
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Excellent, caring and compassionate. Very Thorne ough and knowledgeable. Listens to all your concerns and solicits questions should you have any. Great Doctor.
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Duke University Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- JONHS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ARTS & SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Anemia, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Arabic, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.