Overview

Dr. Arthur Trust, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Trust works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.