Dr. Arthur Trust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Trust, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Trust, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Trust works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at New Hyde Park3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 326-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trust?
Dr. Trust, is by far, one of my most valued, competent and thorough doctors. He has always shared my current medical information with me, updating medicines when necessary. he keeps his appointment on time or at most within a 5 minute waiting period. Lastly, he is kind and empathetic.
About Dr. Arthur Trust, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1457448169
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trust has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trust accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trust works at
Dr. Trust has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trust speaks Hebrew.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Trust. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.