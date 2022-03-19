Overview

Dr. Arthur Tong, MD is a Dermatologist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Tong works at Mass General Hsp Wst Orthpdc in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.