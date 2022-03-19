Dr. Arthur Tong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Tong, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Tong, MD is a Dermatologist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
Primary Health Servics Inc40 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 522-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient scheduling and personable staff. Dr. Tong is thorough and gave great instructions on proper skin sun care. His MA, Muriel was kind and very professional. MGH Waltham is very convenient.
About Dr. Arthur Tong, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tong has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tong speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.