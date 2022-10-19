Dr. Arthur Ting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Ting, MD
Dr. Arthur Ting, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Arthur J Ting MD Inc39470 Paseo Padre Pkwy Ste 1, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 797-5550
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Family members and myself have been patients of Dr. Ting. Our youngest son was the first to see him. We've had nothing but positive experiences. As importantly I've known many professional athletes that have sung his praises. I've referred friends to Dr. Ting, each have nothing but positive comments about him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1346268620
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
