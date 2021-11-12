Overview

Dr. Arthur Tijerina, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tijerina works at Tijerina Urology Clinic in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.