Overview

Dr. Arthur Thomas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Saint Clair Hospital and Weirton Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Shadyside Cardiovascular, PLLC in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA and Weirton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.