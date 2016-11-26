Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Thomas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Saint Clair Hospital and Weirton Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Center for Urologic Care PC5750 Centre Ave Ste 395, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (304) 723-4610Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Center for Urologic Care2000 Oxford Dr Ste 410, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 833-3000
-
3
St. Clair Medical Group Urology1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 7600, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-4100
-
4
Scmg - Urologic Services PC651 Colliers Way Ste 509, Weirton, WV 26062 Directions (304) 723-4610
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Weirton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
I have been a patient with Dr Thomas for 18 months and I have found him to be very knowledgable and conscious about the treatment I have received. I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He removed the malignant tumors and continues with conservative treatment. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Arthur Thomas, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104896364
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.