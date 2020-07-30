See All Podiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Arthur Tallis, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Arthur Tallis, DPM

Podiatry
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arthur Tallis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Community Hospital Medical Center

Dr. Tallis works at Associated Foot Ankle Specialst in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
10 (148)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Foot Ankle Specialst
    6707 N 19th Ave Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 256-2281
  2. 2
    Concentra Urgent Care
    1818 E Sky Harbor Cir N Bldg 2, Phoenix, AZ 85034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 244-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Abrazo Central Campus
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tallis?

    Jul 30, 2020
    I would absolutely recommend Dr. Tallis. He surgically repaired my broken foot, which hadn't healed properly. It is much better. Since my foot was injured on the job, and the Work Comp insurer was resisting my claim, I appealed to the Industrial Commission. Dr. Tallis prepared to testify 3 times. His testimony was postponed twice, before he could actually present his findings to the judge. He was thoroughly prepared and the judge sided with him, over the company doctor. I won the case because of Dr. Tallis. And he never sent me a bill for all of his extra work. From the doctor, to his staff, everybody I encountered at Associated Foot and Ankle Specialists was caring, courteous and professional. Dr. Tallis scores an A plus.
    Michael Viar — Jul 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Tallis, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arthur Tallis, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tallis to family and friends

    Dr. Tallis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tallis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arthur Tallis, DPM.

    About Dr. Arthur Tallis, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184736944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Community Hospital Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Tallis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tallis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tallis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tallis works at Associated Foot Ankle Specialst in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Tallis’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tallis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tallis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tallis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arthur Tallis, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.