Dr. Arthur Taliaferro, MD
Dr. Arthur Taliaferro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
North Florida Center for Otolaryngology3 San Bartola Dr, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 823-8823
Flagler Hospital Inc.400 Health Park Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 823-8823
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
I think Dr taliferro is great. I see him for thyroid nodules and he has operated on my husband twice for melanoma.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
