Overview

Dr. Arthur Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.