Dr. Arthur Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Smith, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Mcgill University Quebec and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Austin Heart - Central Park900 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (888) 615-1321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith became my Cardiologist in 1998 when I had a heart attack resulting in placement of my first Stent. Twenty-two years later, I had been experiencing some pain and heaviness in my chest and Dr Smith suggested an Angiogram might be a good step to take and I agreed wholeheartedly. There was blockage in my main right artery which required two additional stents in the same artery as the original Stent. A few days later, I was experiencing some heaviness in my chest. Out of an abundance of caution,I was instructed to come in. Dr. Smith and his staff were very caring and he assured me my stents were okay which I was very thankful to hear! I believe Dr. Smith saved my life twice! Dr. Smith and his staff have always been professional and caring throughout the years since. I appreciated them and very highly recommend them!
About Dr. Arthur Smith, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1043211444
Education & Certifications
- Montreal Heart
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- Royal Victoria Hospital, Quebec Canada
- Mcgill University Quebec
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
