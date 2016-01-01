Dr. Smerling accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur Smerling, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Smerling, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Smerling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8458
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smerling?
About Dr. Arthur Smerling, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1316910409
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smerling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smerling works at
Dr. Smerling has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smerling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smerling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smerling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.