Dr. Arthur Sharkey, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Sharkey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Locations
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 336-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharkey recently did a tendon transfer on my thumb to give me better ability to grip. After a pinched nerve in my neck over a year ago that reduced the use of my hand, I feel hopeful! There is another surgery that I'm considering having to improve my hand even more. Dr. Sharkey is very personable and will answer any questions that you have. I'm very happy to have found him.
About Dr. Arthur Sharkey, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Institute
- Saint Louis University
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharkey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharkey has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharkey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharkey.
