Overview

Dr. Arthur Sharkey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.



Dr. Sharkey works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.