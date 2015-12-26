Dr. Arthur Schwartzbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Schwartzbard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Schwartzbard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Langone Cardiology Associates - Suite 4h530 1st Ave Ste 4F, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0855
Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health555 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arthur Schwartzbard, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1629067715
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartzbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartzbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartzbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartzbard has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartzbard speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzbard.
