Overview

Dr. Arthur Schwartz, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at MOUNT SINAI ANESTHESIA in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.