Overview

Dr. Arthur Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Washington Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.