Dr. Arthur Schwartz, MD
Dr. Arthur Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Locations
Washington Eye Physicians and Surgeons5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 950, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-5114Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Eye Surgery Center8905 Fairview Rd Ste 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 588-8300
Washington Hospital Center Corporation110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (301) 654-5114Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Doctor Schwartz's credentials speak for themselves. He is friendly and humble giving consideration to his credentials and accomplishments. I am grateful to have Doctor Schwartz and his staff as providers for my ophthalmology needs.
About Dr. Arthur Schwartz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1124021852
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
