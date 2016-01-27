Dr. Arthur Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Santos, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Santos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They completed their residency with University Utah Hospital
Dr. Santos works at
Locations
Laredo Physicians Group - Cardiovascular Surgery10710 McPherson Rd Ste 300, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 794-8853Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was very amazed with the way he examined my feet for pulses. He is very understanding, compasionate and friendly doctor. I'm glad he practices with such high quality of service.
About Dr. Arthur Santos, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Utah Hospital
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santos speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.