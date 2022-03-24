Dr. Arthur Sagoskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagoskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Sagoskin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania Now Drexel University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Rockville Office9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 150, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (888) 761-1967Thursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Shady Grove Fertility is the most well-known clinic in the DMV, so I knew I wanted to work with them. When I met with a nurse for the first time, she clearly guided me through all the testing I would need and appointments I would attend on my pregnancy journey. I then arranged to work directly with Dr. Sagoskin who, funny enough, delivered my sister 35 years ago. He was honest about what my journey could look like as an older (geriatric) woman and exercised kindness and patience as I asked a million questions. When it was time to begin testing, the staff at the clinic - front desk, blood work - was all smiles and very helpful. As a single mother by choice, I relied on staff - doctors, nurses, front desk, blood work, etc. - to be a sort of "partner" in this journey and they did not disappoint. I was lucky enough to get pregnant on the first IUI attempt and welcomed a son in 2022.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Allentown Hosp
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania Now Drexel University College Of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
