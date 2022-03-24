See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Arthur Sagoskin, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (41)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arthur Sagoskin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania Now Drexel University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

Dr. Sagoskin works at Shady Grove Fertility - Maryland in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockville Office
    9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 150, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 761-1967
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Spermatogenesis Arrest Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Intergroup
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Shady Grove Fertility is the most well-known clinic in the DMV, so I knew I wanted to work with them. When I met with a nurse for the first time, she clearly guided me through all the testing I would need and appointments I would attend on my pregnancy journey. I then arranged to work directly with Dr. Sagoskin who, funny enough, delivered my sister 35 years ago. He was honest about what my journey could look like as an older (geriatric) woman and exercised kindness and patience as I asked a million questions. When it was time to begin testing, the staff at the clinic - front desk, blood work - was all smiles and very helpful. As a single mother by choice, I relied on staff - doctors, nurses, front desk, blood work, etc. - to be a sort of "partner" in this journey and they did not disappoint. I was lucky enough to get pregnant on the first IUI attempt and welcomed a son in 2022.
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Sagoskin, MD
    About Dr. Arthur Sagoskin, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Sagoskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagoskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sagoskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sagoskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sagoskin works at Shady Grove Fertility - Maryland in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Sagoskin’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagoskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagoskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sagoskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sagoskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

