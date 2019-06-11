Overview

Dr. Arthur Rusovici, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rusovici works at Steven W. Seiden, MD in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.