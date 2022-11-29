See All Otolaryngologists in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Arthur Rosner, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Arthur Rosner, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (72)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arthur Rosner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Rosner works at Arthur J Rosner MD, Rochester Hills, MI in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Neff, MD
Dr. Brian Neff, MD
6 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD
Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Sharon Libi, MD
Dr. Sharon Libi, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthur Rosner
    1055 South Blvd E Ste 100, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 844-2936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Dizziness
Nosebleed
Vertigo
Dizziness
Nosebleed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosner?

    Nov 29, 2022
    What a great experience i had having my sinus surgery ! Dr.Rosner is the most professional Dr. I have been to requarding my sinus issue. He put me at ease right away. His understanding of my issue was excellent. The surgery was painless, with no side effects ! Everyone in the office was a professional & knew their jobs very well ! I made the right choice in selecting Dr.Rosner and would highly recommend Dr. Rosner if you need a GREAT Doctor !
    C. Bianco — Nov 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Rosner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arthur Rosner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosner to family and friends

    Dr. Rosner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arthur Rosner, MD.

    About Dr. Arthur Rosner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790781573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Michigan-Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Rosner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosner works at Arthur J Rosner MD, Rochester Hills, MI in Rochester Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rosner’s profile.

    Dr. Rosner has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arthur Rosner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.