Dr. Arthur Rosenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Rosenthal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Hospital7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0657
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life. You cannot beat experience, skill and compassion.
About Dr. Arthur Rosenthal, MD
- General Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Abington Meml Hosp
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
