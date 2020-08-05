Overview

Dr. Arthur Rosenthal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rosenthal works at IPC The Hospitalist Company in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.