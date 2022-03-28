Dr. Arthur Reitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Reitman, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Reitman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
Wellstar Center for Cardiovascular Care55 Whitcher St NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-6893Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine2450 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 206, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (470) 267-0430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Alexander Gedevanishvili MD1602 Vernon Rd Ste 300, Lagrange, GA 30240 Directions (706) 242-5100
Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine1120 Wellstar Way Ste 303, Holly Springs, GA 30114 Directions (770) 704-1955
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reitman is one of the most compassionate and invested doctors I have ever met. I had undiagnosed Coronary artery disease that was detected using Cardiac CT. I was then referred by my cardiologist to Dr. Reitman who performed my intervention skillfully and carefully placing 2 stents in my heart to open up the blockage caused by the disease. He is an amazing human being... a person and doctor. Never aloft always engaged and personable. Thank you for the outstanding care and I'm feeling very good.
About Dr. Arthur Reitman, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Newton Wellesley Hosp-Tufts U
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reitman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reitman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reitman.
