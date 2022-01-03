Overview

Dr. Arthur Ramirez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.



Dr. Ramirez works at RAMIREZ ARTHUR L MD in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Bipolar Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.