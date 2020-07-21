Overview

Dr. Arthur Raines, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Raines works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.