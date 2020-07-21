Dr. Arthur Raines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Raines, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Raines, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Raines works at
Locations
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 847-9999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Midtown550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1900, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raines is a true professional that exhibited superb care and concern for me as his patient. He allotted time for all questions and concerns to be addressed before beginning the treatment plan. He explained the condition well and after the procedure, I experienced improvement. All of the staff were friendly and caring. So pleased with the experience.
About Dr. Arthur Raines, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raines has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Raines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raines.
