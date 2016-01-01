Dr. Pierre-Louis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Pierre-Louis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arthur Pierre-Louis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They completed their residency with Creedmoor Psychology Center
Dr. Pierre-Louis works at
New Horizons of Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast709 S 5th St, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 672-8600
Sequelcare of Florida LLC1910 82nd Ave Ste 202, Vero Beach, FL 32966 Directions (772) 778-7217
New Horizons of the Treasure Coast Inc.4500 W Midway Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34981 Directions (772) 672-8452
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- English
- Creedmoor Psychology Center
Dr. Pierre-Louis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierre-Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierre-Louis works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre-Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre-Louis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre-Louis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre-Louis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.