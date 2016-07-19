Overview

Dr. Arthur Pettigrew, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Pettigrew works at Ascension Medical Group in Woodridge, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.