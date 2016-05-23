Dr. Arthur Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Perry, MD
Dr. Arthur Perry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Scripps Clinic Medical Group10710 N Torrey Pines Rd # MS116, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7993
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Dr Perry is a very competent and caring physician.
- Emory Affil Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
