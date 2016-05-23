Overview

Dr. Arthur Perry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Perry works at SCRIPPS CLINIC MEDICAL GROUP in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.