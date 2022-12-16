Dr. Arthur Pedregal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedregal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Pedregal, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Pedregal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Pedregal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arthur J Pedregal, MD4710 N Habana Ave Ste 303, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 670-6133
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedregal?
He's a great, sincere doctor. Never rushed, through explanations, answers questions satisfactorily without rushing. Pays very close attention to office activity.
About Dr. Arthur Pedregal, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780686162
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedregal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedregal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedregal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedregal works at
Dr. Pedregal has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedregal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedregal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedregal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedregal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedregal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.