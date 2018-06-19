See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Arthur Paulina Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Arthur Paulina Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arthur Paulina Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Paulina Jr works at Robert S. Freid M.d. P.A. in Florham Park, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert S. Freid M.d. P.A.
    205 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 966-0113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinus Tachycardia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Heart Palpitations
Sinus Tachycardia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Heart Palpitations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Paulina Jr?

Jun 19, 2018
Best of the best. I owe my life to him
Scott West in Summit, NJ — Jun 19, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Arthur Paulina Jr, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arthur Paulina Jr, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Paulina Jr to family and friends

Dr. Paulina Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Paulina Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arthur Paulina Jr, MD.

About Dr. Arthur Paulina Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356311328
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paulina Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Paulina Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Paulina Jr works at Robert S. Freid M.d. P.A. in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Paulina Jr’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulina Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulina Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulina Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulina Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Arthur Paulina Jr, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.