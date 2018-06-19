Dr. Paulina Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Paulina Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Paulina Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Paulina Jr works at
Locations
Robert S. Freid M.d. P.A.205 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 966-0113
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best of the best. I owe my life to him
About Dr. Arthur Paulina Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paulina Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paulina Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulina Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulina Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulina Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulina Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.