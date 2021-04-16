Overview

Dr. Arthur Pallotta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Pallotta works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in Bohemia, NY and Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.