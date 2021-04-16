Dr. Arthur Pallotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pallotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Pallotta, MD
Dr. Arthur Pallotta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 536-2800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 289-0338
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 536-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
he is very knowlegdable and personable. he dianosis very accurately. his assistant rodine is excellent at what she does and welcoming
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1740441831
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Seton Hall
- New York Medical College
- New York University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pallotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pallotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.