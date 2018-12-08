Overview

Dr. Arthur Palamara, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Palamara works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.