Overview

Dr. Arthur Okere, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Okere works at Shore Heart Group in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.