Dr. Arthur O'Keefe, MD
Dr. Arthur O'Keefe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They completed their residency with Seton Hall University
Locations
Tinton Falls - Cardiology21 N Gilbert St, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-7400
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Your right, I've been trying to get my prescriptions reordered for two weeks. It's gotten to the Urgent Stage where the pharmacy had to give me 3 pills to hold me over. I called them 3 times, and went there today. Still the same old message, were short handed, and doing our best!
- Cardiology
- English
- 1891765269
- Seton Hall University
Dr. O'Keefe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Keefe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Keefe has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Endocarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Keefe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Keefe.
