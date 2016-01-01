Overview

Dr. Arthur Ohannessian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ohannessian works at UCLA Family Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

