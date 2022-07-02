Dr. Arthur Nilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Nilson, DO
Dr. Arthur Nilson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Osu-aj Tulsa Womens Health Care10011 S Yale Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 299-5151
I love Dr Nilson. These reviews are crazy . He is an amazing Dr. Never felt more comfortable with a gynecologist in my life .
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
