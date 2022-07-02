Overview

Dr. Arthur Nilson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Nilson works at Tulsa Womens Health Care in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.