Overview

Dr. Arthur Nazarian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Nazarian works at Advocate Good Shepherd Health and Fitness Center Barrington in Barrington, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL, Fox River Grove, IL and Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Sinus Bradycardia and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.