Dr. Arthur Nazarian, MD
Dr. Arthur Nazarian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Advocate Good Shepherd Health and Fitness Center Barrington1301 S Barrington Rd, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (815) 206-5700
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 882-8448
Crystal Lake Cardiology912 Northwest Hwy Ste 100, Fox River Grove, IL 60021 Directions (847) 516-2424
Chicago Cardiology Institute Sc804 E Woodfield Rd Ste 300, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 605-9500
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Nazarian is well trusted Dr spend good time to explain my issue I trust him very much and I recommended him to my family and friends
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nazarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazarian has seen patients for Hypertension, Sinus Bradycardia and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazarian.
