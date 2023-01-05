Overview

Dr. Arthur Mourtzinos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Mourtzinos works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.