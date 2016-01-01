Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Molina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Molina, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lacey, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Molina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Western Washington Oncology4525 3rd Ave SE Ste 200, Lacey, WA 98503 Directions (360) 754-3934
-
2
Providence Regional Cancer System - Yelm201 Tahoma Blvd Unit 208, Yelm, WA 98597 Directions (360) 754-3934
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molina?
About Dr. Arthur Molina, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1699718007
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med|University Tx Med School San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina works at
Dr. Molina has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.