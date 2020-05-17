Overview

Dr. Arthur Mitchell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at Dr. Arthur Mitchell in Kingston, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.