Dr. Arthur Millman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Millman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ.
Locations
Garden State Cardiovascular Specialists PC1150 Dickinson St, Elizabeth, NJ 07201 Directions (908) 354-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Although a recent patient, I've know Arthur for decades (my old attending retired). The man is brilliant and humorous, He is well versed in internal med beyond cardiology. I trust him implicitly.
About Dr. Arthur Millman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1386740231
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millman has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Millman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.