Overview

Dr. Arthur Menezes, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Menezes works at PIMA ORTHOPEDICS in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.