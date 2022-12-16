Dr. Arthur Menezes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menezes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Menezes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Menezes, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Pima Heart Physicians PC1714 W Anklam Rd Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 624-8935
Pima Heart & Vascular4475 S I 19 Frontage Rd Ste 125, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart Asc LLC1238 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions
Pima Heart Associates2404 E River Rd Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 696-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with this man as a doctor very first cardiologist I’ve ever liked in my whole life. He was kind, considerate, courteous, and he knew what he was talking about. I will recommend him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Arthur Menezes, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1457670440
Education & Certifications
- ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menezes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menezes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menezes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menezes works at
Dr. Menezes has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menezes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Menezes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menezes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menezes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menezes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.